Marine layer continues on coastline, Beach Hazards Statement Advisory remains in place for Ventura County Beaches

The marine layer continues on the beach areas of the Central and South Coasts. Cool to mild temperatures are expected along the coastline, warm to above average inland.

The Beach Hazards Statement was extended by the National Weather Service and will now be in effect through Friday evening. Elevated surf will be between three to six feet and local sets could get up to eght feet. The advisory expires at 11 p.m. tonight. There is a chance of minor coastal flooding during the time of high tide. It is advised to remain out of the water because of hazardous swimming conditions.

The onshore flow continues in the next coming days. This is airflow from the Pacific Ocean, bringing moisture in the beach areas of the Central and South Coast. This also brings some marine layer and foggy conditions in the evenings and mornings. That is expected to clear up as the day gets later, but some clouds will still linger.

There is a cooling trend expected to impact the region, but temperatures are expected to be mild to warm.