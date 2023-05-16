Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia. Biden’s action settles — for now — a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. The result of Biden’s veto is that a two-year delay on tariffs will continue until at least June 2024. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about what they call unfair competition from China. Some U.S. manufacturers contend China has essentially moved operations to four Southeast Asian countries — Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia — to skirt U.S. anti-dumping rules.

