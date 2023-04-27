Teen accused in death of transgender woman from documentary

ATLANTA (AP) — A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting death earlier this month of Koko Da Doll, an Atlanta woman who gained notice in a documentary about transgender Black women and the dangers they face. Atlanta Police said the teenager faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of the 35-year-old transgender woman, also known as Rasheeda Williams. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the teenager surrendered to officers at a precinct in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, identifying himself as the person of interest being sought in the case. The newspaper says the teenager admits being the man depicted in surveillance images distributed by police, but he denies shooting anyone. He is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

