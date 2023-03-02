Skip to Content
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens in Solvang

County of Santa Barbara

SOLVANG, Calif.– A Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens at the Solvang Superior Court to assist small business owners apply and access disaster relief from the January 2023 storms.

The center is open to all business, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters who need one-one in-person assistance on the disaster loan program.

Deadlines to apply for property damage is Mar. 16 and any injuries must be reported by Oct. 16.

Exact information including location and hours of the new location can be found below.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC)

  • Solvang Superior Court: 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463. Regular Hours of Operation:Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

English, Spanish, and ASL services are on-site.

