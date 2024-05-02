Historic Santa Barbara County Courthouse celebrates 50th anniversary of docent-led tours

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - May 1, 2024 marked 50 years of free tours that help educate the public about the historic Santa Barbara Courthouse.

The Docent Council received awards and congratulations from local, state and, federal government representatives, including Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse.

NewsChannel Editor Dani Depp stopped by the courthouse to share the celebration with our viewers. She learned that each docent played a role in making the famous courthouse what it is today.

That included Peggy Hayes. She was very influential in the preservation of the courthouse and was honored with her own award on Wednesday.

Hayes is now 103 years old and was able to celebrate the event in person and reflected on more than 30 years of her accomplishments.

Her daughter, Marjorie Hayes, spoke to your NewsChannel on her mother's behalf.

"She and the other docents fixed everything," said Marjorie. "One of the docents made a handle for that jug. They got all the furniture done. They did the curtains. Mom used to unclog the drains with a hanger. She is known as 'Miss Courthouse.'"

The historic courthouse is open each day and closes at 5:00 p.m. Tours are free and last about one hour. Visitors can choose from two options, Monday through Friday, one at 10:30 a.m. and a second at 2:00 p.m.