Skip to Content
Be Mindful

Be Mindful live interview: UCSB Psychology Professor Maryam Kia-Keating

By
Published 9:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Disturbing images of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza can be difficult to absorb. For children, it may be hard to understand.

A UCSB psychology professor who focuses much of her work on mindfulness, wellness, resilience, and compassion offers insight on how to process the war and talk about it with young kids.

Professor Maryan Kia-Keating also speaks to growing protests of the war on college campuses across the country, including at UCSB. Watch her live interview that first aired during 'Be Mindful' with News Channel anchors Beth Farnsworth and Scott Hennessee.

Article Topic Follows: Be Mindful

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content