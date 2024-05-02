Be Mindful live interview: UCSB Psychology Professor Maryam Kia-Keating

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Disturbing images of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza can be difficult to absorb. For children, it may be hard to understand.

A UCSB psychology professor who focuses much of her work on mindfulness, wellness, resilience, and compassion offers insight on how to process the war and talk about it with young kids.

Professor Maryan Kia-Keating also speaks to growing protests of the war on college campuses across the country, including at UCSB. Watch her live interview that first aired during 'Be Mindful' with News Channel anchors Beth Farnsworth and Scott Hennessee.