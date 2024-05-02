Little Alex’s reopens in Santa Barbara’s Five Points Shopping Center

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What was once Montecito's beloved Little Alex's is making a triumphant return to Santa Barbara's culinary scene this week after a two-and-a-half-year absence.

NewsChannel Director Adam Reyes stopped by for reaction.

"We love that it's back. It's one of our favorite places in town," said Dale Swanson. "We've been going here for 30 years and we're super excited they're back."

The Briner family, known for their warm hospitality and delicious, homemade food, are once again welcoming customers to their new location in the Five Points Shopping Center.

Loyal customers will be happy to see the return of the original menu, featuring classics like the famed chicken soup, taco salad, and chile rellenos making a comeback.

Local craft beers will also be on tap, adding a touch of Santa Barbara's vibrant brewing scene.

Several customers shared their excitement with your NewsChannel.

"So we're older than 30, so we've been going here for 30 years and we're so excited that it's open again," said Jonathan Peterson. "I just had a fever and the only cure was a Little Alex's taco salad."

"We're delighted it's back," said Greta Thompson. "And we've been waiting, it's been two and a half years. And we've been waiting every minute. We were delighted. And we're here first day of opening. It's delicious as usual and we see a whole lot of members from the family here so we're really glad to be back."

During the devastating Montecito mudslide, the restaurant famously kept its doors open and fed first responders until they ran out of food.

Co-owner Josh Briner said he is excited to be back open in their new home.