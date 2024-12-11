Skip to Content
Pacifica looks to complete turnaround with a state bowl game championship

Published 10:38 pm

OXNARD, Calif. - Two months ago on October 11th, Pacifica lost to St. Bonaventure 37-35.

It was the Tritons third straight loss which left them 3-4.

That night was the last time Pacifica has tasted defeat.

The Tritons bring an 8-game win streak and plenty of swagger into Friday's CIF-State Division 2-AA Championship Bowl Game against Sacramento-Grant.

The title game begins at 4pm at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

Pacifica won a state championship bowl game in 2019 in Division 2-A.

That 2019 Tritons team dominated most of their opponents, this year's team has had much closer games and they are certainly battle-tested.

Pacifica got their revenge over St. Bonaventure with a 27-20 win over St. Bonaventure to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship.

Last week the Tritons held a block party in their 37-20 CIF-State Division 2-AA SoCal Regional title win over Narbonne.

Pacifica scored two touchdowns on blocked punts. Overall the Tritons blocked three punts and a PAT against the Gauchos.

The Tritons have a mix of key young players such as sophomore playmaker Alijah Royster and Isaiah Phelps.

They also have a small group of talented seniors on offense such as quarterback Dominic Duran along with wide receivers Isaiah Dillon and Savion Taylor.

The defense is led by senior Budder Aina who is always around the ball.

Head coach Mike Moon has this group believing they can bring a second state title back to Oxnard.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

