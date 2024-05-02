Dos Pueblos dominated by Camarillo star pitcher in CIF-SS D4 playoff opener

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Dos Pueblos got a firsthand look at one of the top high school pitchers in California and Boston Bateman did not disappoint the large home crowd at Camarillo.

The LSU-commit pitched 5.1 innings of shutout ball allowing just 2 hits while striking out 8 as Camarillo blanked DP 9-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 first round playoff game.

DP had a chance to break through in the top of fourth as they loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter.

But Bateman got out of the jam like he almost always does with a strikeout.

He has 110 strikeouts now on the season in just over 50 innings on the mound.

Bateman even drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single.

Camarillo broke open the game with a 5-run fourth inning to lead 7-0.

The Scorpions(20-5) advance to play at Murrieta Valley on Tuesday in Round 2.

Dos Pueblos ends the season 15-13-1.