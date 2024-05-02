Skip to Content
High School Sports

Dos Pueblos dominated by Camarillo star pitcher in CIF-SS D4 playoff opener

DP CAMARILLO.00_00_04_04.Still001
Dos Pueblos loses 9-0 at Camarillo in a CIF-SS D4 first round playoff game.
By
Updated
today at 12:07 am
Published 11:16 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Dos Pueblos got a firsthand look at one of the top high school pitchers in California and Boston Bateman did not disappoint the large home crowd at Camarillo.

The LSU-commit pitched 5.1 innings of shutout ball allowing just 2 hits while striking out 8 as Camarillo blanked DP 9-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 first round playoff game.

DP had a chance to break through in the top of fourth as they loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batter.

But Bateman got out of the jam like he almost always does with a strikeout.

He has 110 strikeouts now on the season in just over 50 innings on the mound.

Bateman even drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single.

Camarillo broke open the game with a 5-run fourth inning to lead 7-0.

The Scorpions(20-5) advance to play at Murrieta Valley on Tuesday in Round 2.

Dos Pueblos ends the season 15-13-1.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content