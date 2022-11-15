Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer in western New York state has shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself. The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York. Police say 29-year-old Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the Rochester suburb of Greece shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman. They say Gatson then turned the gun on herself. Solis was pronounced dead at the scene. Gatson was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

