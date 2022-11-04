Pop-up flu shot, COVID booster clinics to be held across SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Free flu shots and and updated COVID booster shots will be available at pop-up locations across San Luis Obispo County ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting a series of pop-up vaccine clinics for the next two weeks.

People can get a free flu shot or the new, updated COVID booster which is designed to protect against the current Omicron variants in circulation.

"Now is the time to get protected in time for family gatherings and before we see a winter surge of flu and COVID-19 locally. For the next two weeks, these pop-up clinics offer an easy, free, and welcoming opportunity to get your whole family protected. We saw a great turnout for our October pop-up clinics and are excited to continue this momentum through mid-November," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer, in a press release.

No appointments are needed for the vaccine clinics, and no one will be asked to provide any proof of residency, income, insurance or immigration status.

There will also be health experts on hand to answer any questions people have about the vaccines.

Here is the full list of November clinics: