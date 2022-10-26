San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison in a rape case that happened just outside San Luis Obispo city limits.

Adrian Oswald Pinto, 37, was found guilty on September 29 of two charges, including rape by force.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office says the crimes happened in the early morning hours of November 1, 2019 near Foothill Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road.

The offenses held a maximum sentence of 18 years in prison, and a judge ruled Pinto would serve six years.

The DA's Office had asked for a 12-year sentence while the defense team asked for a three-year sentence.

The survivor in the case provided a statement during the court proceedings, talking about the impact this has had on her personal well-being and her ability to feel safe in the community.

"We thank the jury for their focused attention on this very sensitive and difficult case," said District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release. "We applaud the courage of the survivor in initially reporting the crime and for having the fortitude to describe the incident to the jury in order to hold this sexual predator accountable."

To read the charging documents, click here.