Santa Maria school district encourages youth to get out and vote

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Joint Union High School district hosted a "get out to vote" lesson for students during Voter Education Week.

The district-wide event helped eligible students learn how to preregister to vote and engage them in the political process.

The district's website featured links to resources from the California Secretary of State's High School Youth Initiatives website.

The district said the links included voter registration forms and information for students who are 16 or 17 that will allow them to vote automatically once they turn 18.

"We want and need our young students to believe in our democracy and become prepared to participate. As adults and educators, we all have a responsibility to pass on our democratic tradition to the next generation," said Righetti Teacher Steve Wagner.

The effort were led by social studies and government teachers at Righetti, Santa Maria, Pioneer Valley, and Delta High Schools.