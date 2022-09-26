SDG, ECOSOC, P5+1: Seeking meaning in the UN’s coded lingo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has its own language. For the dignitaries, bureaucrats, journalists and officials who walk these halls regularly, this alphanumeric soup has meaning and perhaps even facilitates communication. But during the handful of days every year when scores of world leaders descend on the U.N. campus in New York, so, too, do many people unfamiliar with these semantic shortcuts. To these visitors, it can sometimes seem that language is being used to obscure meaning rather than elucidate it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.