Former Armani designer waits years through pandemic to launch new store in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Mary Beth Larkin is a self-proclaimed dreamer, doer and creator.

She is a contemporary fashion designer and entrepreneur.

And she just launched her new store, (IN)LARKIN at 3568 Sagunto St., Suite D, in Santa Ynez, an extension of her e-commerce site inlarkin.com.

But the launch didn't happen right away.

The designer says it was delayed as a result of the pandemic.

"Since I was very young, I always knew I wanted to be a fashion designer,” said Larkin.

A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, Larkin was hired out of college by Giorgio Armani, where she worked as a fashion designer for close to 10 years.

Larkin’s fashion house is nestled among local artisans’ shops — apparel, antiques, jewelry, fine art, leather goods, ironworks, — and other treasures in downtown Santa Ynez.

Her store’s upcoming ribbon cutting event is set for Saturday, September 24 at the new flagship location.

Find out how she overcame her struggles in order to make her business possible on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 3 & 12.