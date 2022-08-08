Police: Man who killed 3 children, self livestreamed threats

Oklahoma City police say a man who shot and killed his three children before turning the gun on himself livestreamed threatening messages shortly before the killings. Police on Monday identified the man as 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn. They say a relative saw Littlejohn threatening to harm his children on a social media livestream early Saturday and notified police. Police say just three minutes before that call, surveillance video showed Littlejohn parking in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood where the bodies were later discovered by a jogger. The children were identified as 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn.

