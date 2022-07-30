Death of doctor who faced threats over COVID shocks Austria

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian political leaders are expressing shock over the death of a doctor who had closed her practice after she reported receiving death threats from opponents of COVID-19 restrictions and vaccines. Austrian media reported that the general practitioner was found dead at her practice office in a rural area of northern Austria on Friday. The Austria Press Agency says prosecutors in Wels confirmed a suicide and said notes were found but the contents weren’t divulged. The doctor announced a month ago that she was closing the practice temporarily after more than seven months of receiving death threats. She later said she was closing it permanently.

