Orcutt Academy set to build $9 million multipurpose facility

ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt Academy High School is in the early stages of building a new multipurpose facility that will be used for sports and performances, estimated to cost about $9 million.

Orcutt Academy High School has been sharing a gym with Orcutt Junior High school.

This will be the first time Orcutt Academy students will have a gym of their own.

The new building will also be used for theatre performances.

Orcutt Academy has been utilizing a cafeteria for their theatre performances so far.

The new $9 million facility will also be shared with the community.

The project is estimated to be completed by early 2024.