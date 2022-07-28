Orcutt Academy set to build $9 million multipurpose facility
ORCUTT, Calif. - Orcutt Academy High School is in the early stages of building a new multipurpose facility that will be used for sports and performances, estimated to cost about $9 million.
Orcutt Academy High School has been sharing a gym with Orcutt Junior High school.
This will be the first time Orcutt Academy students will have a gym of their own.
The new building will also be used for theatre performances.
Orcutt Academy has been utilizing a cafeteria for their theatre performances so far.
The new $9 million facility will also be shared with the community.
The project is estimated to be completed by early 2024.