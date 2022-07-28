FBI open to settling claims by gymnasts abused by Nassar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has reached out to attorneys representing Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar to begin settlement talks in the $1 billion claim they brought against the federal government. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter. The FBI’s general counsel contacted the lawyers for Olympic gold medalists Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and dozens of other women on Wednesday. The people say the FBI’s attorneys told the lawyers for the women that they had received the federal tort claims and to say the agency was “interested” in a resolution, including discussions about a potential settlement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.