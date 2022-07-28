5 dead, 68 migrants rescued from waters near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say at least five migrants have drowned and 68 others have been rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico. U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad tells The Associated Press that federal and local authorities searched the area for several hours but determined no additional people were missing, based on interviews with survivors. Castrodad says 41 men, 25 women and two children ssurvived. Authorities say the nationality of the migrants hasn’t been determined.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.