Turkmenistan restricts export of its local Alabay dog breed

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan is now requiring that its celebrated Alabay dog breed receive a passport before it can leave the country. A law that took effect Tuesday requires that all puppies of the breed, which is also known as the Central Asian shepherd dog, be marked in the government’s pedigree book and register of pedigreed dogs. Passports will be issued including data on the dog’s sex, date of birth, color, as well as details about the owner. Special government export permission will be required. Turkmenistan, an isolated desert country of 6 million people, prides itself on its horses and dogs. Alabay, traditionally used for guarding livestock herds, are among the world’s largest dogs.

The Associated Press

