Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:25 am
Published 11:24 am

New book shows Montecito mansions once were a featured backdrop to many motion pictures

A look back in time shows Montecito mansions were often featured in the early days of film.
Betsy J. Green
A look back in time shows Montecito mansions were often featured in the early days of film.

MONTECITO, Calif. - Mansions most people never saw in person were once on the big screen in motion pictures from the early days of movies.

They are featured in a just-released book by Santa Barbara author Betsy J. Green, called "Movies & Million-Dollar Mansions."

It was a COVID-19 project. Staying in forced her to finish this project, a 250-page hardcover book with 450 photos.

Green said more than 20 movie studios came to the mansions and estates of Montecito to film more than 60 silent movies.

Most of the locations do not exist anymore.

Green is also working on a book about movies made on the Channel Islands.

For more information go to: Betsy J. Green

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content