New book shows Montecito mansions once were a featured backdrop to many motion pictures

MONTECITO, Calif. - Mansions most people never saw in person were once on the big screen in motion pictures from the early days of movies.

They are featured in a just-released book by Santa Barbara author Betsy J. Green, called "Movies & Million-Dollar Mansions."

It was a COVID-19 project. Staying in forced her to finish this project, a 250-page hardcover book with 450 photos.

Green said more than 20 movie studios came to the mansions and estates of Montecito to film more than 60 silent movies.

Most of the locations do not exist anymore.

Green is also working on a book about movies made on the Channel Islands.

For more information go to: Betsy J. Green

