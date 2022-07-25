Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s defense minister says his country may consider donating its Soviet-era warplanes to Ukraine. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said Monday the Slovak air force is planning to ground its fleet of 11 MiG-29 fighter jets “most probably” by the end of August. Slovakia has already negotiated with NATO allies the Czech Republic and Poland to monitor Slovak air space from the start of September. Nad says once that happens, “we can discuss the future of the Mig-29s.” He says “there’s a positive attitude of helping Ukrainians with MiG-29s.”

