Besides potential for rain in south counties through Monday, a mostly dry week ahead

Our radars cannot even pick up the amount of rain projected because the length of it may not be enough to track, but monsoonal moisture could bring a slight chance. Those chances will be possible in parts of Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara into tonight.

That upper level moisture was moving west from the Four Corners area this early morning, so there is a small chance it even reaches our coastal areas.

Otherwise, dry weather will persist through this week with a pretty significant cool down coming in the second half of this week and into the weekend. Coastal temperatures will remain around normal with inland areas staying above normal through this week.