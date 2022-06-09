City of Santa Barbara shares upcoming projects in proposed 2023 budget

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's City Council presented deliberations on details to the proposed 2023 budget.

The city says its proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes a $156 million General Fund and more than $300 million in capital projects in process.

The city says this will contribute to improved roads, infrastructure and activities for residents and businesses.

The Santa Barbara City Council heard from departments about their budget and workloads over a series of seven budget meetings.

On Wednesday, staff will seek final direction from the council as the city works toward adoption of the FY2023 budget.

Some of the priority projects that will be included in the proposed budget being deliberated by council include: State Street Master Planning Process, De La Guerra Plaza Project, Carrillo Gym Renovation and Lease purchase of two Fire Apparatus.

The City Council is scheduled to formally adopt its budget at its June 21 meeting.

The City’s recommended budget for FY2023 can be found by accessing the new, online budget tool at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/budget [santabarbaraca.gov].

The complete agenda and instructions for public participation can be found here:

Santa Barbara City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (santabarbaraca.gov) [records.santabarbaraca.gov]