Tuesday morning forecast June 7th

A lot of yesterday's temperatures will be similar to today's, with that high pressure slowly building each day this week. This will reduce marine layer clouds and fog during the day and bring a strong warming trend set to peak by around Friday.

Valleys are seeing 80s-90s this week and low humidity levels, bringing dry and warm conditions. Gusty north winds will affect most of those areas until Wednesday night. Decent north flow is bringing advisories to northern Ventura mountains and eastern regions of the Santa Ynez Valley. These winds will clear any low clouds by early afternoon and may stay clear into the night as well.