US Navy submarine training school commander fired

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says the commander of its submarine training school in San Diego has been fired after less than a year on the job. A Navy announcement says Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved of command on Thursday after an investigation found a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command.” The Navy didn’t provide details. The Submarine Training Facility is located at Naval Base Point Loma. It provides basic through advanced instruction for both submarine and surface ship officers and enlisted members. The facility’s executive officer will take over command.