Local leaders react to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s comments on Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Leaders across the Central Coast are responding to Gov. Gavin Newsom's comments in a recent LA Times interview inferring that the state may attempt to delay the planned closure of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in San Luis Obispo County.

In an article published by the LA Times on Friday, Newsom was quoted as saying the state would "be remiss not to put that on the table as an option," in reference to submitting an application for $6 billion federal funds meant to keep nuclear reactors open.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant near Avila Beach is set to be decommissioned in 2025, but a coalition of scientists, academics, and clean energy advocates are fighting to keep it operational. It generated about 6% of the state's power last year, delivering clean energy across the state.

Newsom's office told News Channel 3-12 that the governor does not have authority over Diablo Canyon's license, as state and federal agencies have that authority.

"The Governor is in support (of) keeping all options on the table to ensure we have a reliable grid, especially as we head into a summer where CalISO expects California could have more demand than supply during the kind of extreme events that California has experienced over the past two summers," said Erin Mellon, a representative from Newsom's office.

That includes, Mellon added, considering an extension to Diablo Canyon "which continues to be an important resource as we transition to clean energy."

"As for applying for federal funding, that is ultimately a decision for the plant operator," Mellon said.

"In the long term, the Governor continued to support the closure of Diablo canyon as we transition to clean energy while ensuring the reliability of our energy grid."

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal issued a statement in response to Newsom's LA Times interview on Friday, saying that decisions about the future of Diablo Canyon should "not be made solely in Sacramento any more than they should be made solely in Washington."

He said that constituents deserve better than "a stop-and-go" approach.

“I certainly appreciate the Governor’s interest in continuing California’s energy transition and reducing carbon emissions, but too many Central Coast jobs and livelihoods are at stake to make this decision without community input," Carbajal said.

“If Governor Newsom is changing course, it is imperative for him to include the same community stakeholders who were a part of the decision to retire DCPP–including PG&E, environmental stakeholders, nuclear safety advocates, and labor–in any revisiting of that choice."

A representative from PG&E, who operates the power plant, said that the company is committed to California's clean energy future and is proud of the role that the power plant plays in the state.

"We are always open to considering all options to ensure continued safe, reliable, and clean energy delivery to our customers," said Suzanne Hosn, spokeswoman for PG&E.