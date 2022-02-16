San Luis Obispo County Supervisors ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to delay Diablo Canyon Closure

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday requesting his help in delaying the closure of Diablo Canyon.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant near SLO is set to be decomissioned in 2025, but a coalition of scientists, academics, and clean energy advocates are fighting to keep it operational.

The letter requested that Newsom do everything in his power to work with PG&E to ensure that they have access to all the permits necessary to operate the plant.

"We commend your genuine commitment to reducing emissions and meeting the growing threat of climate change. Your leadership on this vital issue cannot be overstated," the letter said.

"Fidelity to the principles you stand for on climate change, along with the state’s mandated emissions goals, however, requires our leaders to acknowledge the hard fact that meeting the state’s clean energy goals is incompatible with closing the Diablo Canyon Power Plant."

The letter was also signed by 79 clean energy scientists, academics, and advocates.