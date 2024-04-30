Tracking winds and waves Tuesday

Wind reports show gusts of 47mph reported near the Gaviota Coast Monday night. Strong winds will continue Tuesday and will be near advisory levels. These winds will be a nuisance for semi trucks but they will keep skies clear and temperatures warm. Highs climb back into the 70s and 80s and it will be identical to the previous day. Winds will pick back up by the evening and will peak overnight once again. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the west facing beaches, above Point Conception. Waves could range from 8-12FT and rip currents will be dangerous.

Wednesday will be warm, windy and bright! Winds begin to die down by the afternoon and the Wind Advisory will finally be allowed to expire. Temperatures will be back into the 70s and 80s and it will feel like summer as you head out the door! Grab sunscreen an d sunglasses as skies stay bright & sunny!

Weak Santa Ana winds begin on Thursday. This will warm temperatures up significantly and most of the area will be a few degrees above average. It will be a warm and dry day so get outside and enjoy! Friday will be a little cooler and clouds move back in by the morning. More morning clouds arrive Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for showers to arrive this weekend but models look to be all over the place.