Tracking a warming trend into Tuesday

North Westerly Winds along the coast will pick up through the night, especially along the Gaviota Coast. Wind speeds will pick up in the afternoon into the late night around 20-30 miles per hour. First Alert Weather will be keeping an eye on any warnings, watches or advisories that may occur into Tuesday.

Temperatures in most of the region will be in the mid to high 60s, the valleys will see temperatures in the 70s, while parts of the interior will be lucky enough to see 80s by Tuesday.

We warm even further Wednesday with clouds breaking up by the evening. Wednesday will be the warmest day for many parts of the region, so get outside and enjoy! The later half of the week will start to cool. The marine layer continues to be stubborn, but at times will give way for the sun to shine through.