Ace Rivington store joins Ukraine aid efforts with donation from sales to Direct Relief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Ace Rivington store in Santa Barbara has had an ongoing donation effort to help with those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Owner Beau Lawrence says he is giving half of the proceeds from his bluebell and yellow butter-colored t-shirts, sweatshirts, and knit caps to Santa Barbara-based Direct Relief. The non-profit provides urgent medical supplies worldwide, and has an urgent focus in both Ukraine and Poland for those fleeing war-ravaged areas.

Lawrence has a special display in the store with a Direct Relief medical bag as the centerpiece. The retail site is located at 1106 State Street in downtown.

The first check for $1500.00 was presented inside the Direct Relief headquarters on the Santa Barbara Airport district property, not far from the Ace Rivington warehouse.

Lawrence was standing with Direct Relief's Greg Mora and Tony Morain, who showed Lawrence the supplies being sorted and packaged for a flight to specific zones where refugees have many needs after leaving their homes with little or no notice.

The level of donations coming in worldwide has ranged significantly. The smaller contributions range from personal checks or community fundraising drives, or larger contributions from larger businesses and corporate gifts. There have also been funds for Direct Relief from both Russia and Ukraine as part of the worldwide outpouring to help those in need.

For more information go to: Direct Relief and Ace Rivington.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)