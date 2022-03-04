“Feminist Resilience in an Age of Uncertainty” featuring Congresswoman Jackie Speier

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - - The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee will host United State Representative Jackie Speier for its 21st Annual Presidents’ Circle Event.

The “friend-raiser” will honor the Congresswoman Speier, which will also be the keynote speaker for the committee’s Women’s History Month lunch.

Besides being a fearless advocate for women’s equality, Speier’s fight against sexual harassment in the government and the military will be just a small part of a tremendous legacy when she leaves the congress this year.

Since 2008, Speier has represented California’s 14th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among other committees, she is a member of the Armed Services Committee and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

She is also Co-Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, the Congressional Armenian Caucus, the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence, and the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

This is the 21st edition of the event and it aims to bring awareness about women and politics, in addition to gain supporters for the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.

The sold out event is scheduled to take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Goleta. A live streaming option is available and will start from 12:30-2 p.m. Click here for more information.