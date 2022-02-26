Santa Barbara hosts plane pull fundraiser to help the local disable community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- A first of it's kind event happened this morning at the Santa Barbara Airport to help raise funds for the Alpha Resource Center.

Can you imagine pulling a 100 thousand pound airplane? That is what happened right here in our backyard.

The airport teamed up with Alaska airlines and the Alpha Resource Center.

The event raised awarenesses and money for the local disabled community.

"It is really important in terms to increase awareness in terms of what we are doing, apart of just the funds, showing the community what we are doing and they have more awareness of what we are providing," said Josh Weiztman, Alpha Resources Center Executive Director.

Together, team members pulled an E-175 aircraft. Each team raised at least a thousand dollars.

The organization set a goal of raising around thirty thousand dollars.

The proceeds will help with ongoing programs and services.

For more information click here.