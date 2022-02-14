Teen domestic violence to be addressed at Self-Love Day event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- Domestic Violence Solutions is holding a Self-Love Day tabling event this Valentine's Day in Santa Barbara to bring awareness to teen dating domestic violence.

The nonprofit joined forces with What Is Love and YouthWell to teach the next generation to love in a healthy, abuse-free way in order to create a kinder future.

According to the What is Love website, 60% of teens have reported to be in an abusive relationship, with 87% of these abuse happening at school.

What are the consequences of teen domestic violence?

The first love experiences are what teenagers take into adulthood.

Unhealthy, abusive, or violent relationships can have severe consequences on a developing teen. Youth who experience relationship abuse are more likely to:

Experience higher rates of depression and anxiety Engage in unhealthy behaviors, like using drugs and alcohol Exhibit antisocial behaviors, like lying, theft, bullying or hitting Engage in risky sexual behavior Think about suicide

The event will take place at Paseo Nuevo from 3-5 pm and will include resource sharing for teens and their friends and family.

In addition, to a fun self-love Valentine’s Day card activity, and photo opportunities.

For more information click here