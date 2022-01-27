The pandemic has created cavity-prone children

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry has reported that less parents are taking their children to the dentist in the last few months due to the pandemic.

The association is encouraging parents not to skip routine visits, since it can lead to an increase in children's tooth decay.

A delay in bring the little one's to the dentist can lead to more dental emergencies than necessary such as: gingivitis and tooth extractions.

"I have seen a lot of children that never had cavities before, and now they are coming back to the office and their front teeth are having several cavities." Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, President of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Dentists have shared that the numbers of missed appointments due to COVID-19 have increased enormously.

A survey release by C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, shared parents avoided seeking oral care because they were mainly concerned about the risk of infection.

The pandemic has impacted a lot dental offices, as they were ordered to shut down their operation, leaving parents without any guidance on how to proper care for their children's dental health.

However, some offices are offering virtual appointments for families to guide them on how to stay cavity free and prevent tooth decay at home.

Untreated cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems eating, speaking, playing, and learning.

For those parents experiencing some financial hardship the American Dental Association offers additional support through its Give Kids a Smile program, so children can see a pediatric dentist.

Dr. Beauchamp urges parents to keep a daily healthy snack routine and to avoid brushing off dental visits.

She also recommends some online resources to keep the kids oral health in check click here for more details.