Senior Center in Orcutt enhances safety measures as Omicron surges

ORCUTT, Calif. - As the Omicron variant continues to spread, the OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt is returning to higher safety measures.

Managers say the number of members with COVID-19 has risen since the holiday season.

The senior center is now enhancing its safety measures, especially with masking.

The organization's Farmer's Market is serving seniors in need on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

But as Executive Director Michelle Southwick explains, the event will be "contactless."

Volunteers and staff put together bags of food.

They will be placing the food in cars so drivers don't have to get out.

Southwick hopes to continue serving its hundreds of members while maintaining everyone's safety during this difficult time.