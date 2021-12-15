28 low-income housing unit development breaks ground in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Housing for Santa Barbara’s most vulnerable is in the works. Wednesday the city broke ground on a project that will bring 28 apartments to the city. Vera Cruz Village will be located just behind F45 Fitness and Dune Coffee at 116 East Cota Street.

The goal of the property is to help those who are housing insecure have affordable housing. They will have access to services to help with employment, food, mental health and life planning. Developers hope those who move in will be able to get themselves back on their feet and be able to afford a larger place of their own so the units can be used again for more vulnerable Santa Barbarians.

For more information bout the project visit their website.