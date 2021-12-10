OASIS Senior Center: Volunteers delivering packages for home-bound seniors during loneliest months of pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While COVID-19 has made it a difficult year for many, a local senior center says it's been perhaps the most challenging for senior citizens.

The OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt say they've worked hard to continue providing activities for seniors during the pandemic.

But because many of its members felt afraid to come to the center in light of COVID, they staid home.

Managers say for some, it became very isolating for them.

So a group of volunteers throughout the community have decided to bring some holiday cheer to those home-bound.

They are putting together dozens of packages, gift bags and other items on Friday morning.

Later in the afternoon, deliverers will take the packages to seniors at their homes.

The senior center is planning to deliver 40 to 50 packages to seniors throughout the community.