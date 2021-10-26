2 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office and Goleta Police Department responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Goleta on Tuesday night.

Police say two people were killed. The crash happened near the 5500 block of Cathedral Oaks and Camino Cascada. The collision involved four cars including a drunk driver police said.





Cathedral Oaks Road is closed between Cambridge and Kellogg in Goleta.

We have crew on the scene. This is a developing story. We will update you as more information comes into the newsroom.