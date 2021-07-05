Skip to Content
Tourists flock to Santa Barbara for three-day weekend helping local businesses

State Street March 2021
Alex Zauner/NC3

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Hotels, restaurants, shops and wine tasting rooms prepared for near pre-pandemic crowds Fourth of July Weekend. Nearly 60% of Californians have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. And nearly 60% in Santa Barbara County, who are eligible, are fully vaccinated.

High vaccination rates and low cases allowed California to reopen businesses to 100%. And that allowed this Fourth of July weekend to look a lot different and more open than last Fourth of July Weekend.

Before and after Santa Barbara’s fireworks on West Beach, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream had a line at their Lower State Street location to E Mason Street. 

Other businesses were hoping to cash in on the crowds downtown.

