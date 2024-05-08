Skip to Content
Fire agencies discuss wildfire preparedness during statewide event in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Multiple local, state and federal fire agencies are in Paso Robles today to raise public awareness about fire preparedness during a statewide media event at the Paso Robles Airbase.

The event is being held during Wildfire Preparedness Week, which is observed each May to help inform the public on the importance of being ready for the start of peak fire season.

On hand will be representatives from CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, California Military Department, California Conservation Corps, California Highway Patrol, and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

The agencies will discuss their partnerships and what is being done in preparation to help mitigate risks as the start of peak fire season soon begins.

According to CAL FIRE, Wednesday's event will on how the department, along with other local partners support the California Strategic Fire Plan, which has been created to help reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in San Luis Obispo County, along with protecting lives, property, and natural resources.

