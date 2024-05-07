Skip to Content
Meals on Wheels looking for more volunteer drivers to deliver hot food

Meals on Wheels in Santa Barbara is need of more drivers to bring hot food to residents in need.
John Palminteri
By
today at 12:34 pm
Published 12:03 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Hot meals are on the move daily in Santa Barbara through the Meals on Wheels program.

It's a vital service for those residents who can't get out to go for groceries or who aren't getting a hot meal in their diet on a regular basis. It's mainly seniors or those who have had an injury and are not mobile.

Organizers said they have volunteer drivers who are able to do their route in about 60-90 minutes. Part of the benefit, besides the hot meal, is a personal contact with some of the recipients. It can also be a way to report a need to a family member or care giver.

The meals are prepared at the Valle Verde senior living facility in Santa Barbara and organized on site for the drivers.

Currently there is a need for more volunteer drivers, even if they just one day a week or serve as a substitute driver.

