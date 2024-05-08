Online applications available for Mission Market Place in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The 2024 California Mid-State Fair announced online applications are now available for the Mission Market Place, and 20 local artisans and producers will be chosen to participate this summer.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

(PASO ROBLES, CA) – Online applications for the 2024 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Market Place are now available. The Mission Market Place is designed to showcase the Central Coast’s best products and locally made goods. It will give twenty artisans, growers, and producers a home to showcase their items to over 330,000 fairgoers. Product examples could include artisan cheeses, honey, olive oil, vinegars, almonds, walnuts, teas, coffees, dried fruit, spices, jerky, preserved food, hand crafted and repurposed items, and products that have a unique story to the Central Coast.

The Fair will provide each of the participants with product placement in the Mission Market Place located in Estrella Hall, the Fair’s largest indoor commercial building, along with staffing of the area. Vendors must provide the product and pricing, and the Fair will do the rest.

Vendor spaces cost $435.00 plus 20% commission on products and services sold. Vendors who participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and product education, will receive a discount of up to $100 on your participation fee.

Applications are due by Friday, May 31, 2024, online at www.MidStateFair.com. For more information, please contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.