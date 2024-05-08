Skip to Content
Rocket launch announced from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday evening

By
today at 10:09 am
Published 10:23 am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch window from Vandenberg Space Force Base for Wednesday, May 8 starting at 7:48 p.m. and remaining open until 10:30 p.m.

Backup launch windows were also designated for Thursday, May 9, starting at 7:48 p.m.

The Falcon 9 launch will carry 20 Starlink satellites, including 13 with Direct to Cell capabilities, destined for low-Earth orbit and departing from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

A live webcast of the mission will begin five minutes prior to liftoff that you can watch here.

This is the fourth mission for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster which previously launched USSF-62 and two Starlink missions.

After first-stage separation, the booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

KEYT
Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

