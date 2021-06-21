Prostate cancer patients benefit from cutting-edge radiation treatment at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and radiation oncologist Justin Voog, MD, PhD have officially launched stereotactic body radiation therapy, an advanced treatment for prostate cancer.

This innovative technique uses Ridley-Tree’s world-class linear accelerators to safely and effectively deliver powerful doses of radiation to the precise location of the tumor, targeting cancer cells while minimizing effects on surrounding tissues.

“This minimally-invasive outpatient procedure addresses the tumor from multiple angles and allows the physician to adjust for tumor movement in near-real time,” Dr. Voog explained.

The 30-minute procedure only requires five sessions instead of eight weeks of conventional treatment, resulting in faster recovery times.

Prior to SBRT treatment, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center offers patients SpaceOAR hydrogel treatment, a temporary injectable gel that provides space between the rectum and the prostate to help patients avoid some of the negative effects of radiation therapy.

The American Society for Radiation Oncology, the organization that accredits Ridley-Tree’s Radiation Therapy Department, lists SBRT as the standard of care for low- and intermediate-risk prostate cancer.

The introduction of these new treatments demonstrates our commitment to utilizing the latest innovations to provide the best possible care to our patients.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death in American men, second only to lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Yet, 99% of men survive prostate cancer when it is caught early.

SBRT may not be covered by all health insurance plans. Patients should check with your health insurance provider to determine coverage.

To learn more about SBRT and all of the advanced radiation oncology treatment options at Ridley-Tree, you can visit its website.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)