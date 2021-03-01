The future look of De la Guerra Plaza has more design changes ahead

News

SANtA BARBARA, Calif. - With changes likely ahead for Santa Barbara's De la Guerra Plaza, issues including grass, water features and parking are still unresolved.

The Santa Barbara Historic Landmark's Commission recently reviewed a plan created after months of public input and designs based in part on suggestions and past usage. While many were welcomed, some were viewed as out of the traditional expectations of the town plaza.

This is an area bordered by De la Guerra Street and the historic Casa De la Guerra site, Anacapa Street and City Hall on the East, State Street with its promenade on the West and the News Press building.

The plaza has been under used in recent years, and mainly is a gathering place for people resting or sleeping. Some are homeless groups in transition.

During early August it is used for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta mercado.

Other times during the year, it is a gathering spot for rallies.

Other than that, no other set activities are scheduled there.

The new ideas include a splash pad, an arcade entrance by City Hall, colorful trees and limited parking for those doing business in the area.

The Historic Landmarks Commissioners had issues with several aspects of the design. One was the water feature, and its impact on the overall use of the plaza if kids were in the water nearby, something that is not in historic photos.

Another issue was grass. The concern was the upkeep and use. These days the grass is dead about half the year, and especially for the two months after the Fiesta celebration. It was also matted down when the Cinco de Mayo events were held there.

The plaza's future is expected to be a key component to the overall Promenade improvements nearby and a revitalization of downtown that will include paseos, entertainment, new shopping experiences, lighting changes, fresh landscaping, more biking options and special events.

A review of the comments and adjustments to the designs will be made in the coming weeks.

The plaza project does not have to be approved by the Santa Barbara City Council but after a final decision, it may go there on an appeal.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)