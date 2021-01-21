Southwest Airlines announces daily flight destinations out of Santa Barbara, including Vegas

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Southwest Airlines has announced the destinations they will be flying to out of Santa Barbara Airport, including several daily flights to Las Vegas.

Southwest will begin service out of SBA on April 12, 2021. The initial schedule includes three daily departures to Las Vegas, one daily flight to Denver and one daily flight to Oakland.

"We know we've been an attractive market for Southwest, but it took the shake-up of the industry as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide the impetus to enter the market," said Airport Director, Henry Thompson. "Whatever the reason, it's our region that stands to benefit."

Southwest flies with Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft for all its destinations and will do so out of Santa Barbara as well.