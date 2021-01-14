‘A bright light’: Loved ones remember SBCC student killed in shooting near Goleta

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tributes are pouring in for a Santa Barbara City College student who was killed in a shooting near Goleta.

On Thursday, exactly one week after the shooting, a small flag lowering ceremony was held on the college campus in memory of Enzo Marino Rastelli.

Santa Barbara City College held a flag lowering ceremony Thursday in memory of Enzo Rastelli. (Joyce Roberson/KEYT)

The 19-year-old died in a shooting on January 7 on Burtis Street, near Hollister Elementary School.

Rastelli was studying Culinary Arts at Santa Barbara City College.

"The news of Enzo Rastelli's passing is tragic. Enzo was very fondly remembered by his instructors. Enzo was also a member of The Santa Barbara City College Promise Program, class of 2019. Santa Barbara City College extends our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing," said Paloma Arnold, Dean of Student Affairs at Santa Barbara City College.

"I can only say good things about him. A very pleasant person, respectful and gentle," said Stephane Rapp, a Culinary Arts professor at the college.

"Enzo was a warm, bright student in our kitchens. Enzo had an easy smile and a quick wit. He enjoyed the process of cooking and the fellowship food provides. He had a desire to see the world, people, places and food. I am saddened that he will not be able to achieve his goals," said Charlie Fredericks, Chair of SBCC's School of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management.

Loved ones say the loss is unimaginable.

"He was a bright light who was taken way too early at the young age of 19. We had just FaceTimed over the holidays and he shared so many of his dreams and aspirations that he had for the year ahead," said Enzo's aunt, Alaina Rastelli. "He brought levity everywhere he went and with whomever he was around. He loved taking pictures. You'd always see him with his camera or GoPro in hand. Food, cooking and entertaining were his passions. He was attending the Culinary Arts program at SBCC. A true lover of the outdoors hanging out on mountain tops to surfing the ocean waves. An amazing athlete who excelled at everything he immersed himself in. Loved by many with friends that cover the continent."

(Photo Courtesy: Alaina Rastelli)

"The pain I'm going through is unbearable, but at least I know you are in a better place now," said Audrie Plourd, Enzo's girlfriend, in an Instagram post. "You were loved by an immense amount of people who loved and cherished you with your every breath. You've made such an impact on so many lives and you will never be forgotten and I will always honor your life."

"There is nothing to say other than I'll love you till the end and I don't know what I'm gonna do in life without you," said his sister, Evie Rastelli, in an Instagram post. "You had the most precious soul that brought so much happiness to so many people."

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the Rastelli family:

Enzo Rastelli Memorial Fund

Enzo Rastelli's Memorial- SBCC student, Age 19

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and investigators still have not released a motive. A second person was injured in the shooting.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has asked everyone within a half mile radius of Burtis Street to check surveillance and video systems for any suspicious activity between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on January 7. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Bureau at (805) 681-4150 or call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.