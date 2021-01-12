Sheriff’s office releases identity of man killed in Goleta shooting

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed in a shooting last week in Goleta.

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Enzo Marino Rastelli of Santa Barbara was shot and killed last Thursday on the 600 block of Burtis Street.

Rastelli was found dead in a car along with another person who was taken to the hospital.

An order for residents to shelter in place was issued near Hollister Avenue between Turnpike Road and Patterson Avenue. Helicopters flew over head in the area to notify residents. The shelter-in-place order was lifted several hours later.

An arrest has not yet been made. The sheriff's office said the suspected shooter was a man in his 20s. He was last seen wearing baggy blue jeans and a gray shirt. The Sheriff's Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4100.